School district shake-up?

Superintendent of Schools Danny Glover Jr. has proposed a massive shake-up for the district’s administration, recommending two new principals for the 2017-18 school year and changes affecting nearly every school in the district.

Additionally, Glover is looking at combining Perry Primary School (PPS) and Taylor County Elementary School (TCES) under one leadership team and potentially, once the new PPS is constructed, under one roof.

