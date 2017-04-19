Torch Run 2017

Raising awareness for the local program, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics made its way through Perry Tuesday morning, traveling down Jefferson Street from Walmart to the county courthouse.

According to Coordinator Lt. Lin Gray with the Perry Police Department (PPD), approximately 30 runners participated in the event and the parade included personnel from the PPD, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Fire Department, Taylor County Fire-Rescue, Doctors’ Memorial Hospital EMS and Taylor Correctional Institution (TCI). Walmart donated breakfast snacks along with water and juice for the runners, while the Special Olympic athletes were invited to a free lunch provided by Burger King. Gray said the event is intended to raise both funds and awareness of Special Olympics with the goal of “providing every athlete as much fun as they can at the summer games.”

PHOTO: Shown above, Jay Swindle from TCI carried the torch as the run passed through downtown Perry.

