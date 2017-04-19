TTI marks 50 years

Taylor Technical Institute (TTI) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special Open House Thursday, April 20, from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. featuring program tours and a financial aid workshop.

Officials will also spotlight recent milestones, like the welding program seeing a record number of students passing the American Welding Society’s (AWS) industry certification. “This is the third year in a row TTI has had a 100 percent pass rate. Also, this year saw our first female student to be AWS certified, Razona Parker,” Director Jodi Tilman noted.

