20 apply for funds to help elevate homes

Taylor County is seeking a state mitigation grant to help up to seven local homeowners elevate their flood-prone homes to prevent future damages.

According to Taylor County Emergency Management Director Steve Spradley, about 20 property owners applied for assistance through the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

