Applications being accepted for final monument

The Veterans Memorial Park Committee has announced it is accepting applications for Monument #12.

“Monument #11 is being crafted now and we hope to have it installed at the park by Memorial Day. Any veteran or family member who would like to place a name on Monument #12 can find applications online at www.vfwpost9225/memorial,” Secretary Jamie Sheffield said.

Each application should include a copy of the veteran’s DD214 and the monument fee of $130. Applications and checks should be mailed to 101 Osceola Road, Perry, FL, 32348.

“If you need additional information, please call me at (850) 584-8550,” Sheffield said. “This is the last monument planned for the park at this time.”