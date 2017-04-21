It’s on! Chili Challenge tonight at Rosehead Park

The Perry Police Department (PPD) has announced it will host its first “Chili Cook-Off Challenge” Friday, April 21, at Rosehead Park to benefit Taylor County Special Olympics and the “Shop-With-A-Cop” program.

“We are challenging all law enforcement, corrections, fire department and public service departments as well as Walmart employees and anyone else who is brave enough to enter a pot of chili,” PPD Chief Jamie Cruse said.

Registration forms will be available at the PPD station on Washington Street and online at the Perry PD Facebook page.

There is no registration fee ($15 contributions are suggested per entry); donations are welcome.