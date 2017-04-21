Tran, Turner reel in best fish of Special Olympics tourney

The eighth annual Special Olympics In-Shore Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, was held April 15 and was branded a tremendous success by Tournament Director Lt. Lin Gray of the Perry Police Department.

One hundred and one (101) anglers came out and fished in beautiful weather throughout the day in order to attempt to catch fish in several different categories. The 101 anglers this year far surpassed the tournament’s goal of 80 fishermen. There was approximately $2700 in prizes given away during the tournament, and proceeds from the tournament benefited local Taylor County Special Olympics athletes and their families.

