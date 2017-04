Where are you on flood map?

Local property owners are encouraged to attend a flood-risk open house to review the preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for the county.

The meeting, which will feature representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD), is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Capital Hall.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.