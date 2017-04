Beau Turner Center hosts ‘17 Outdoor Experience

Enjoy fun outdoor activities Saturday, April 29, at the 2017 Outdoor Experience, a free family event hosted at the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center.

“The Outdoor Experience provides a safe environment, expert instruction, and gear and tackle so attendees of all ages can try activities such as archery, fishing and shooting sports stations,” organizers said.

