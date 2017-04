Food trucks & a free concert at park April 28

International street food, dinners with a Latin flair and ice cream will be among the offerings at tonight’s (Friday, April 28) Food Truck Friday event at Rosehead Park in downtown Perry.

Four Tallahassee food trucks—Backpackers Box, El Criollo, Foodz Traveler and Lofty Pursuits—will open for business at 6 p.m.

The evening will also feature a free concert from Red Hills Rhythm & Blues.