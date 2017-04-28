Funding issues resolved for live-fire training facility

Taylor County Fire-Rescue’s planned live-fire training facility looks to soon become a reality after numerous delays due to funding shortfalls.

Fire Chief Dan Cassel gave county commissioners an update on the project at last week’s monthly workshop, stating that by allowing the county’s special projects department to complete the foundation work as well as reducing costs elsewhere in the project, they had cut a projected $27,779 shortfall to around $12,000.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.