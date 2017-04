FWC sets ‘17 red snapper season for Gulf waters

At its April meeting in Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set the 2017 Gulf state waters recreational red snapper season.

The 78-day Gulf recreational red snapper season will be as follows:

• Open Saturdays and Sundays in May starting the first Saturday in May.

