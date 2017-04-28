K-9 Kar captures suspect

K-9 teams from the Perry Police Department (PPD) and Taylor Correctional Institution (TCI) successfully tracked, and apprehended, a suspect officers believed was armed with a handgun after he allegedly punched a woman in the face at her home on Sue Pridgeon Road.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputy Kyle Wimberly was dispatched to the residence in the early morning hours of Friday, April 21, in reference to a verbal altercation.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.