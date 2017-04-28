Residents review flood zone map

Property owners concerned that a new draft Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) could result in higher insurance rates and requirements streamed into Forest Capital Hall for three hours Wednesday to meet with state and federal officials.

The meeting, which ran from 4 to 7 p.m., featured representatives from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) and Taylor County.

PHOTO: Personnel with Federal Emergency Management Agency were on hand Wednesday to help local residents with questions and concerns over the new draft Flood Insurance Rate Map which could affect numerous property owners in the county.

