Shorter wait, more fishing

In an attempt to combat congestion at the Keaton Beach public boat ramp, county crews are creating a “third lane” for Beach Road in front of the ramp’s entrances.

According to County Public Works Director Hank Evans, the lane will be for through traffic going east to west at times trucks and trailers would otherwise block the roadway as they try to enter the ramp’s parking lots.

