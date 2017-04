TCMS hosts Bulldog Comic Con April 29

Taylor County Middle School will host the inaugural Bulldog Comic Con on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“This is a day filled with comics, cosplay, sci-fi, movies and all types of fandom,” organizers said. “All money collected will help the middle school raise money for more books in the classroom (including comic books).”

Admission is $5. Children under 5 are free.