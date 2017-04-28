TTI celebrates its 50th with a name change: Big Bend Technical College

Since its doors opened in 1967, Taylor Technical Institute (TTI) has tailored itself as a center where students receive “real world training” that translates to real world skills and careers.

Fifty years later, the center continues to offer training in areas recognized as “high skill, high wage and high demand” fields.

PHOTO: Caleb Wentworth, center, won TTI’s logo contest and a $1,000 scholarship. He is shown with Superintendent of Schools Danny Glover Jr., left, and Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Scott Mixon.

