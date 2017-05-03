County to abolish day passes for boat ramps?

Scallop season is just six weeks away and with its arrival will come thousands of boaters eager to sail into the Gulf’s waters. Those launching their boats from Taylor County’s public boat ramps may arrive to find a very different price tag attached.

The Taylor County Commission is once again considering doing away with its daily $5 passes while also raising the annual pass from $20 to $30.

