Head Start services in 2017-18?

After months of questions over the status of Taylor County Head Start, officials with the agency that took over the program last fall say they are about to begin renovations on a building to house at least 153 students next school year.

Reach One Teach One, a childcare provider in Quincy, was awarded the local contract last summer to run Head Start, taking over for the Taylor County School District in October.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.