Historical marker dedication is May 7

The Florida State historical marker commemorating the historical and cultural significance of the old Shady Grove Methodist Church will be dedicated Sunday, May 7, at the 150th annual Hendry family reunion.

The reunion and dedication ceremony will be held at the Robert M. Hendry Memorial Church in Shady Grove. Friends and family are invited to the church services at 11 a.m.

The dedication ceremony will follow as well as dinner on the grounds.