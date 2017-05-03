Wall in court May 3, claims new evidence

Jason Wall, 34, who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for DUI manslaughter, says he has new evidence related to his case and will appear before Circuit Judge Greg Parker today (Wednesday, May 3) at 2 p.m. seeking post-conviction relief.

Court papers filed on Wall’s behalf claim a witness has come forward who will testify that he (she) saw someone other than Wall get in the driver’s seat when Wall and three other individuals left a Steinhatchee bar the night of Sept. 3, 2011.

