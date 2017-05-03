Winners crowned

Local history and family genealogy were spotlighted at the second annual Heritage Pageant presented by the Taylor County Historical Society Saturday, April 29, at the middle school auditorium.

Winners were announced in four different age categories and all contestants were christened as the 2017 “sons and daughters of Taylor County” inductees.

PHOTO: Winners in the 12-18 age group were (l to r) second runner-up Madison Terry, Queen Nita Carter, first runner-up Brittany Prevatt and “Daughter of Taylor County” Haley Cruse.

