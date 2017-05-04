George E. Williams

George E. Williams, 81, passed away on May 1, 2017 in Perry, FL. George was born October 1, 1935 in Geneva, Alabama to William C. Williams and Una Mae Goodwin Williams.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Kimmell and Bro. Eddie Pridgeon officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Pineview Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

