James Alton Grantham

Mr. James Alton Grantham, 83, passed away on May 3, 2017. Alton was born April 2, 1934 in Perry, Florida to Mr. Joe Daniel Grantham and Bulah Elizabeth Grantham.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Pastor Larry Neal officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Pineview Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

