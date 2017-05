District baseball tourney begins May 5 after rain-out

The Class 4A, District 1 baseball tournament this week at Perry’s Pace Field was postponed until today (Friday) due to Thursday’s rain storms.

Action will get underway Friday at 1 p.m. when second-seeded Florida High takes on third seed North Bay Haven. Taylor County, the fourth seed in the tournament, will face top-seeded Pensacola Catholic at 4 p.m.

