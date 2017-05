Friends of NRA Banquet is May 12 at Elks

Taylor County Friends of NRA invite supporters of the Second Amendment to attend their sixth annual banquet on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge (305 Puckett Rd.).

“In addition to a delicious dinner, all those who attend will have a chance to win fantastic door prizes and bid on guns and unique NRA collector items in a silent auction,” organizers said.

