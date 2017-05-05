Hurricane preparedness event set for May 25

Taylor County Emergency Management will host a free hurricane preparedness event on Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Steinhatchee School gymnasium.

The event will feature school poster contest winners, free giveaways/door prizes and family-friendly exhibits for children and adults.

Exhibitors will include the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Fire-Rescue, Red Cross, Florida Forest Service, Florida Health Department in Taylor County, Doctors’ Memorial Hospital, EMS and more.