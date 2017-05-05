Legal Notices for May 5, 2017

Notice is hereby given to KAYLA ELIZABETH WATSON Unless payment is made on 2005 CHEVY MALIBU VIN:1G1ND52F1M125106 for tow&storage charges on 05/02/2017. Vehicle will be auctioned on the 13th day of june 2017 @10:00am at Thomas Chevrolet 2128 S.Byron Butler Pkwy,Perry,FL (850)584-6221 per F.S.713.78

Notice is hereby given to Golden Nugget Pawn Unless payment is made on 2003 Ford Mustang VIN:1FAFP42X73F315831 For tow&storage charges on 03/25/2017. Vehicle will be auctioned on The 22nd Day of May 2017 @10:00am at THOMAS CHEVROLET 2128 S. BYRON BUTLER PKWY,PERRY,FL (850)584-6221 PER F.S. 713.78

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING: The District Board of Trustees of North Florida Community College will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the NFCC Board Room, NFCC, 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., Madison, FL. A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: NFCC, Office of the President, 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., Madison, FL 32340, 850-973-1618, or email gaylardc@nfcc.edu. For disability-related accommodations, contact the NFCC Office of College Advancement, 850-973-1653 or news@nfcc.edu. NFCC is an equal access/equal opportunity employer.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 16000621CAC

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff,

v.

MICHELLE DEANN WILLINGHAM F/K/A MICHELLE D. BETHEA A/K/A MICHELLE DE-ANN BETHEA A/K/A MICHELLE DEANN BETHEA; WESLEY S. BETHEA A/K/A WESLEY SHANE BETHEA; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WESLEY S. BETHEA A/K/A WESLEY SHANE BETHEA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; CADENCE BANK, N.A. F/K/A SUPERIOR BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SUPERIOR BANK; FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION, AS RECEIVER FOR SUPERIOR BANK

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on April 26, 2017, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Taylor County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Taylor County, Florida, described as:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 5 SOUTH, RANGE 8 EAST, AN IRON PIPE, ALSO BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 26, SOUTHEAST CORNER, SECTION 22, NORTHEAST CORNER SECTION 27, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1325.5 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHWEST QUARTER A CONCRETE POST; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 25 MINUTES EAST 991.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 2 FOR POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST 1325.25 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST, 494.76 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 50 MINUTES EAST 1325.25 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25 MINUTES WEST 495.5 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING, BEING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION IN TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT AGREEMENT RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 133, PAGE 11.

SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN PUBLIC EASEMENT RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 133, PAGE 192.

a/k/a 5211 TURNER RD, PERRY, FL 32348-8039

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the East Side of The Taylor County Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, FL 32347, on May 30, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY AND YOU NEED ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT ANNIE MAE MURPHY, CLERK OF THE COURT, AT P.O. BOX 620, PERRY, FL 32348, TELEPHONE (850) 838-3506 WITHIN TWO (2) WORKING DAYS OF YOUR RECEIPT OF THIS NOTICE. IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 1-800-955-8771.

NOTICE

(PURSUANT TO

FLORIDA STATUTE 125.66)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida will hold a Public Hearing on the passage of a proposed Ordinance, amending Chapter 78, Waterways, Article III, Boat Ramps, and specifically amending Ordinance No. 2011-11, as stated in title. The Public Hearing shall be held at the Board of County Commission Meeting Room, 201 E. Green Street (Old Post Office Building) in Perry, Florida, at the regular meeting of the Board, on TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017, at 6:10 P.M. The title of the proposed Ordinance is:

AN ORDINANCE OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA AMENDING CHAPTER 78, WATERWAYS, ARTICLE III, BOAT RAMPS, AND SPECIFICALLY AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2011-11 TO ELIMINATE THE $5.00 PER USE LAUNCH FEE AT THE TAYLOR COUNTY BOAT RAMPS AND INCREASING THE ANNUAL DECAL FEE TO $30.00 PER YEAR; PROVIDING THAT FEES MAY BE REINSTATED BY RESOLUTION AND CHANGED BY RESOLUTION AND THE ANNUAL FEE MAY BE CHANGED BY RESOLUTION. THERE WILL BE NO REPLACEMENT DECALS ISSUED, AND A VENDOR AND/OR TAX COLLECTOR WILL RECEIVE $2.00 FOR THE ISSUE OF THE ANNUAL DECALS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The proposed Ordinance may be inspected by the public at the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, located in the County Courthouse, Perry, Taylor County, Florida.

The Public Hearing may be continued to one or more dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the Public Hearing shall be announced during the Public Hearing and that no further Notice concerning the matter will be published

All members of the public are welcome to attend. Notice is further hereby given, pursuant to Florida Statute 286.0105, that any person or persons deciding to appeal any matter considered at this Public Hearing will need a record of the hearing and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 3RD. day of May, 2017, by ANNIE MAE MURPHY, Clerk of Circuit Court and Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, Taylor County, Florida.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 16000317CAC

DIVISION:

CIT BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESSIE MAY RIDGEWAY A/K/A ESSIE MAE RIDGEWAY, et al,

Defendant(s).

_______________/

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated April 17, 2017, and entered in Case No. 16000317CAC of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida in which CIT Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and Essie May Ridgeway a/k/a Essie Mae Ridgeway, United States of America Acting through Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Party #1 Sheila Huston, are defendants, the Taylor County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on the front steps of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, Florida 32347, Taylor County, Florida at 11:00AM on the 23rd day of May, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 11 AND 12 AND THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF LOT 10, ALL IN BLOCK “I”, DREAMLAND SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 51, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 212 W. COLSON STREET, PERRY, FL 32348

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Taylor County, Florida this 1st day of May, 2017.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

By: Crystal McMullen, DC

Deputy Clerk

Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

(813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

JR – 16-006724

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation to participate should call the ADA Coordinator, Jacquetta Bradley, P.O. Box 1569, Lake City, FL 32056, (386) 719-7428, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired call (800) 955-8770.

123 S Jefferson St

Perry, FL 32347

