Man is charged with assault on firefighter

A 42-year-old Steinhatchee man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly swinging a BB rifle at a firefighter while he was attempting to extinguish a shed fire that threatened two nearby properties.

Donald Hoffman also faces a charge of assault/battery on a law enforcement officer/firefighter and for preventing/obstructing firefighters from extinguishing a fire.

