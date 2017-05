May filled with end-of-school activities

With just weeks until the end of the 2016-17 school year, local schools have a wide variety of activities planned in May.

Those events include:

• Monday, May 8: Taylor County High School (TCHS) Spring Band Concert, 7 p.m. in gym;

• Thursday, May 11: Taylor Technical Institute (TTI) Awards Day, 1 p.m.;

• Thursday, May 11: TCHS Senior Awards Night, 6:30 p.m.;

• Thursday, May 11: Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) Spring Band Concert, 7 p.m.;

• Wednesday, May 17: TCHS Seniors Walk at Perry Primary School (PPS), 1:30 p.m.;

• Thursday, May 18: TCMS Career Day at TTI, 11 a.m.;

• Thursday, May 18: Taylor County Pre-K Graduation, 6 p.m. at TCHS gym;

• Friday, May 19: Point of Grace Christian Graduation Ceremony, 7 p.m. in Crosspoint Sanctuary.

• Friday, May 19: Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Baccalaureate Service, 7 p.m. in auditorium;

• Saturday, May 20: ACA Graduation Ceremony, 7 p.m. in Wilmer Bassett Gymnasium;

• Thursday, May 25: TCMS Awards Night, 6 p.m.;

• Friday, May 26: TTI Graduation Ceremony, 7 p.m.;

• Friday, June 2: TCHS Graduation Ceremony, 7 p.m. at Dorsett Stadium.