New witness testifies in DUI manslaughter case

When Roger Cable went to Crabbie Dads on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend 2011, it was to “drink and dance.”

He and his friend, Bill Field Jr., were at the bar when a man he knew from seeing him around the marina came up and offered to buy them both shots.

PHOTO: Jason Wall, right, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for DUI manslaughter. He was back in court Wednesday seeking to have his judgment set aside on the basis of what his attorneys called “newly discovered evidence” related to testimony from a man who said he saw who was driving the night the fatal crash occurred. Shown with him are attorneys Don Pumphrey Jr., left, and Michael Ufferman, center, along with investigator Monica Jordan.

