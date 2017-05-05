School district prepares to make cuts in personnel

Taylor County School District officials hope to save more than $1 million next school year in personnel costs through a combination of cuts, reduced hours and budget shifts.

District Finance Director Ashley Valentine presented the plan to the Taylor County School Board Tuesday, putting numbers to Superintendent Danny Glover Jr.’s proposed administration changes unveiled last month as well as a list of suggested cuts among teachers and support personnel.

Valentine

