Sixth grade returns to Steinhatchee School

Steinhatchee School, which has been a K-5 school for the past four years, will see the return of sixth grade in the 2017-18 school year.

The Taylor County School Board unanimously approved the change Tuesday following a recommendation from Superintendent Danny Glover Jr.

