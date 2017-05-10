Barred from depos

Circuit Judge David Fina granted a motion Monday that bars convicted murderer Garrett Arrowood’s mother, Lisa Arrowood, from attending upcoming depositions of her niece, Jessica Strickland, and Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Capt. Robert Hooker.

The state attorney’s office filed a motion for a protective order last Thursday, May 4, seeking to have (Lisa) Arrowood excluded from the depositions “to allow for a more peaceful, orderly proceeding, free of unwarranted distractions and potential conflict.”

