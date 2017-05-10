Legal Notices for May 10, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2016-CA-522

AMERIS BANK,

a Georgia banking corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN WADE SUMNER

a/k/a WADE SUMNER, DERRICK SUMNER, and JOHN CHARLES SUMNER,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure, the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Taylor County, Florida, will on May 23, 20174 at 11:00 a.m. at the East steps of the Taylor County Courthouse at 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes offer for sale, and sell to the highest and best bidder, the following described real property situated in Taylor County, Florida:

PARCEL 1:

LOT 299, BLOCK B, LEISURE RETREATS, UNIT II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT HEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK1, PAGE 129, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL 2:

LOT 38 OF COASTAL OAK, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 143, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with he clerk of the court within 60 days after the sale.

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida, (850) 838-3506 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.

WITNESS my hand and the official seal of this Honorable Court this 21 day of April, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

5/10

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR DISASTER DEBRIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals for DISASTER DEBRIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required services must submit the proposal packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “Sealed Proposal for DISASTER DEBRIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES” to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, or P.O. Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on Friday, June 2, 2017. All proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:00 PM, local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 6:00 P.M., in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, Old Post Office, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

Proposal information MUST be obtained from the Emergency Management Department located at the Taylor County Emergency Operations Center, 591 US HWY 27, Perry, Florida 32347.

Required Proposal information:

1. QUALIFICATIONS OF THE FIRM

2. QUALIFICATIONS OF STAFF

3. TECHNICAL APPROACH

4. COST PROPOSAL

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all proposals, to cancel or withdraw this request for proposals at any time and waive any irregularities in the proposal process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service to perform successfully under the terms and conditions of the proposed contract, giving consideration to such matters as respondent integrity, compliance with public policy, record of past performance, and financial and technical resources; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract based on the lowest quoted price. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. No faxed proposals will be accepted.

For additional information contact:

Steve Spradley

Taylor County Department of Emergency Management

591 US Highway 27 East

Perry, FL. 32347

(850) 838-3575

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, Taylor County, Florida.

5/10

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 62-2017-CA-000010

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS

MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER

WITH UNION PLANTERS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BEAU TATE, et al.,

Defendants

_____________________/

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE PURSUANT TO §45.031, FLA. STAT.

To Defendants, BEAU TATE, KELLI TATE, UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION NO. 1 N/K/A SARA ROBERTS, UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION NO. 2 N/K/A JOSEPH ROBERTS, and all others whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on April 26, 2017, in Case No.: 62-2017-CA-000010 in the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit In and For Taylor County, Florida, in which REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH UNION PLANTERS BANK, N.A., is the Plaintiff, and BEAU TATE, et al. are the Defendants, the Taylor County Clerk of the Court, will sell at public sale the following described real property located in Taylor County:

3Lot 2, Block 4, Carlton Springs Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 146, Taylor County, Florida

Together with a Fleetwood Double Wide Mobile Home, I.D. Numbers: GAFL334A76701-OK21 and GAFL334B76701-OK21

The above property will be sold on July 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. to the highest and best bidder for cash, 4at the Taylor County Courthouse, East Step, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347, in accordance with § 45.031, Fla. Stat. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

DATED this 5th day of May, 2017.

Winderweedle, Haines, Ward

& Woodman, P.A.

329 Park Avenue North, Second Floor

Post Office Box 880

Orlando, Florida 3290-0880

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Telephone: (407) 423-4246

Fax: (407) 423-7014

/s/ Michael C. Caborn

Michael C. Caborn

Florida Bar No.: 0162477

mcaborn@whww.com

Certificate of Service

I hereby certify that a copy of the foregoing was sent via U.S. Mail to Beau Tate, Kelli Tate, Unknown Tenant in Possession No. 1 n/k/a Sarah Roberts, and Unknown Tenant in Possession No. 2 n/k/a Joseph Roberts, 4893 Debby Street, Perry, Florida 32348, on this 5th day of May, 2017

5/10, 517

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PFS Financial 1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 916

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R06555-906

Lot 26, Block B of the Gulf Highlands Subdivision. Containing 1.01 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 299, page 577.

This property is being assessed with a 1998 singlewide mobile home, Title # 79024698, Serial # GAFLV07A41549BB22.

Name in which assessed

Dennis R. Labossiere and Nancy A. Baxter

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida.Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 19th day of June, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 09th day of May , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

5/10,5/17,5/24,5/31