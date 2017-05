Man cited for careless driving

A head-on crash on Jefferson Street Tuesday evening left two people with minor injuries and one cited for careless driving.

According to the Perry Police Department (PPD), John Thomas (JT) Davis, 31, was traveling north of Jefferson Street near Walmart when another vehicle, traveling south, swerved and entered his lane. The two vehicles collided head-on.

