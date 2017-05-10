PPS funding in Scott’s hands

While the Florida Legislature included the additional funding the Taylor County School District requested for its new Perry Primary School in the state budget approved Monday, local officials must now keep an eye on Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who may still veto the entire document.

Last week, negotiations between the Florida House and Senate overran their initial deadline, forcing the legislature to extend the session until Monday to allow for the constitutionally mandated 72-hour “cooling off” period.

