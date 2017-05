Brenner catches top trout, pockets $3,000 in tourney

Ross Brenner of Perry caught a 5.1-pound speckled trout last Saturday to claim the top prize of $3,000 in the 26th annual Optimist Club of Perry’s Saltwater Fishing Tournament.

Michael Aman won $1,000 for his 7.45-pound redfish to barely edge Midge Bright in that category.

