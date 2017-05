Canal dredging was not included in state budget

Taylor County’s request for funding assistance from the Florida Legislature for canal dredging did not make it into the final state budget approved Monday.

Taylor County Commissioner Frank Russell filed a request for $1.5 million to help with the dredging of canals at Keaton Beach and the Keaton Beach boat ramp as well as the basin at the Steinhatchee boat ramp.

