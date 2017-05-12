Education bill could give school district $400,000 windfall

A small provision in a controversial 277-page education bill narrowly approved by the Florida Legislature on the final day of its extended session could result in as much as $400,000 in additional funding for the Taylor County School District.

Among the many changes to statewide education policy included in Senate Bill 7069 is the expansion of a funding allocation for “small, isolated schools,” making Steinhatchee School eligible.

