Gear ready for trial?

Accused murderer Billy Gear, 36, will be back in court Monday, May 15, during motion hearings to determine if the defense and state are ready to proceed to trial.

Attorneys are awaiting DNA reports from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and, once those are secured, will be ready to present their case to a jury, court officials said. A tentative trial date of May 22 is on the docket.

