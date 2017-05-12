New England Patriots place rarely used tender on Blount; future impact unclear

Despite turning in a career season with the New England Patriots in 2016 and being named by his peers as the 80th best player in the league, runningback LeGarrette Blount remains unsigned this off-season and a move by his former team may hurt his chances of signing with another

squad.

In a rarely used procedural move, the Patriots placed a “May 9” tender on Blount, which, in effect, means if he is not signed by another team before July 22, New England will have exclusive rights to negotiate with the runningback for a salary 110 percent of his 2016 level, which would result in a 2017 salary of $1.1 million if he signs the tender. If he were not to sign the Patriots’ offer, he could not negotiate or sign with another team until after week 10 of the season and would be barred from playing the remainder of the league year.

