Site plans ready for approval

Building and site plans have been submitted to the City of Perry for two new fast-service food restaurants, Taco Bell and Popeyes Louisiana

Kitchen.

The restaurants will be built side-by-side at the site of the former Chaparral Inn on Byron Butler Parkway (across from Burger King and McDonald’s).

