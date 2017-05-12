Society honors Castelucci with Hendry-Peacock award

By MARK VIOLA / Staff writer

History is often built on chance encounters and events. As a longtime advocate of preserving local history, Angela M. (Fulford) Castelucci is no stranger to the concept; instead, she is one more example.

A minor assignment more than 20 years ago resulted in a series of opportunities and friendships, leading her to this Saturday, May 13, when she will receive the prestigious Wilson T. Hendry-W.H. Peacock Award from the Taylor County Historical Society at its annual banquet, which will begin 6 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge.

PHOTO: Hampton Springs has long held a special place in Angela Castelucci’s memories, beginning with childhood visits with her family to swim in the old pool. More recent trips have included quick splashes in the sulphur spring.

