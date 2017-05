Wentworth wins 58th Pot Williams golf tournament

Cole Wentworth of Perry ran away with the 58th annual Pot Williams Golf Tournament held last weekend in Madison.

Wentworth, who plays on the Valdosta State University team, fired rounds of 68-66 to win by six shots over his nearest competitor.

