Ruth Elizabeth Pittman

Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Pittman, 86, passed away on May 14, 2017. Ruth was born February 2, 1931 in Westville, Florida to Mr. Travis Bland and Alma Callahan Bland.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12 p.m. at Pisgah Cemetery with Bro. Cricket Watson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Joe P. Burns Funeral Home of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

