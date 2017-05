A ‘fair’ legacy

Taylor County Historical Society President J.T. Davis, center, presented The Fair Store owners Marsha Doll, right, and her husband, Dean Faulkenberry, an award recognizing the business as the oldest, continuously operated family-owned business in downtown Perry. Davis made the presentation at the society’s annual banquet held Saturday

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.