Burglary suspect found with two firearms

A Perry man was caught practically in the act Tuesday morning breaking into a vehicle on Dogwood Way and stealing a firearm.

John Michael Merlo, 26, led police on a short chase before being apprehended around 5:45 a.m. He faces charges of armed burglary.

