Jackson signs with Centenary College

Aucilla Christian Academy senior gymnast Jenny Jackson has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the women’s gymnastics team at Centenary College of Louisiana.

Jackson is the daughter of Danny and Lisa Jackson of Monticello and has been a gymnast since age 4, coached by Lisa Arrowood and Mike Romano of Taylor Gymnastics in Perry.

