Jury selection begins Monday for Gear trial

Jury selection will begin Monday morning, May 22, for the first degree murder trial of Billy Gear, charged with the death of Melissa Darnell, 23.

In a hearing this Monday before Circuit Judge Greg Parker, attorneys for both sides asknowledged DNA reports from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) were complete and they were ready to proceed to trial.

